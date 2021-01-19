Aug. 14, 1928 – Jan. 15, 2021

RAPID CITY | Francis "Bud" Olson was born in Madison, SD, on August 14, 1928. He grew up in Madison where he worked several jobs, including a newspaper route, delivering milk, and working at his parents' grocery store.

Bud proudly served in the United States Army, 6th Armored Division, where he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

Bud met and married the love of his life, Audrey Crow, in Madison and the two eventually moved to Rapid City. Bud and Audrey celebrated 71 years of marriage last July.

Bud worked in the trucking business until he was involved in a truck explosion. Then he worked with Audrey's brother, Floyd Crow and his wife Arlene for many years helping them run Crow's I-90 Truck Stop until he retired.

Bud and Audrey loved taking their motor home and exploring the Midwest, and camping with their friends in their camping club until they bought a cabin in the Black Hills, where they loved spending their summers.

Bud is survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Mike; brother, Dale; grandson, Jace; grandson-in-law, Jason Webster; and three great-grandchildren, Derec (Jace), Addison, and Avery (Alexis and Jason).