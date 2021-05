BELLE FOURCHE | Francis Carroll McKenna, 73, died May 22, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation wiill be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, followed by a Christian Wake Service at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.