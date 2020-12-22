STURGIS | On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Francis “Jack” Gage passed away in Sturgis at the age of 85.

Jack was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Sturgis to Oliver and Beatrice (Dvorak) Gage. In April of 1953, Jack joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He married Mary Kilibrew in 1959, and together they had three children Tami, Marianne, and Jim. They later divorced.

On July 22, 1967, he married Doylene “Dee” Copple in Sheridan, WY. Dee had three children, Gina, Earl, and Maili, while together they had Jaci, and Scotty. Jack and Dee were hand-in-hand and side-by-side from the day they met until his very last breath. Jack and Dee had a unique love story. On the morning of July 15, 1967, Dee was walking down to watch a parade in Sheridan, WY, a guy in a black semi honked and waved. That evening Dee was attending a dance and a guy came up and asked her to dance, turned out that the guy was the same that honked and waved at her. On July 22, 1967, they were married.

Some of Jack's hobbies were camping, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and working with children.