Frank 'Bob' Gartner

RAPID CITY | Frank Robert "Bob" Gartner passed into the rangelands of heaven on June 26, 2021.

Bob was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to Frank Gartner Jr. and Esther A. (Ebert) Gartner. He grew up in the rural community of Fullersburg and attended elementary and secondary schools in Hinsdale, IL. He earned his first degree, a B.S. in Range Management at the University of Wyoming in 1950. After serving two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was employed by the College of Forestry & Natural Resources at U.C., Berkeley, completing his M.S. degree in range and forest sciences in 1956. Bob started his career teaching range science at SDSU from 1956 to 1964.

In 1964, Bob met Barbara Havorka skiing at Terry Peak. They married that year, beginning their family and lifelong partnership. They moved to Laramie, WY, where both embarked on graduate programs. Barb earned her M.A. Degree and Bob received his Ph.D. After graduating, both were employed at Colorado State University where Bob taught Range Science. Bob and Barb returned to Rapid City in 1968, where Bob was again employed by SDSU. He retired from SDSU in 1998 after nearly 50 years of an esteemed career in range and forest land research and education. Governor Janklow proclaimed Jan. 31, 1998, as "F. Robert Gartner Day" and awarded the lifetime title Professor Emeritus of Range Science.