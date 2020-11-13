BOX ELDER | Frank J. Noble Jr., 67, died Nov. 9, 2020 as the result of a vehicular accident.

Frank was born on Dec. 3, 1952 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Frank and Constance (Roule) Noble. Frank grew up in Box Elder graduating from Douglas High School in 1971.

He graduated from Black Hills State with a degree in teaching. Frank taught fifth-grade students in Spearfish for 16 years, receiving the Presidential Teacher of the Year in 1993. Frank retired in 2016 due to injuries received on the job as a construction and maintenance person.

He so enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1969 Mustang. Target shooting, rifle and pistol was another of his pastimes.

Frank is survived by his children, Kaleb Noble, Spearfish, Sherri Shlim (Thomas Payne), Rapid City and Daniel Noble, Watertown; two grandsons, Christopher and Jeremy Schlim and a great-grandson, Mason Schlim; his brother, John (Lola) West, Box Elder; and his sisters, Donna (Richard) Merwin, Rapid City, Drena (John) Scroggs, San Antonio, Texas, and Jeanne West, Box Elder.

Frank was preceded in death by his Father; his Mother in 2019; and his son, Saul, in 2020.