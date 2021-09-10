Frank Neil Kucera

Frank was born February 2, 1930 in Gregory, South Dakota to Anna (Musilek) and Frank Kucera Sr. He graduated from Gregory High School in 1948, just one day after his mother's unexpected death. He went on to attend SDSU in Brookings, but at his father's request, left college after one year to return home to help on the family farm. He traveled to Lead during the slow winter months on the farm where he worked for the Homestake Mining Company and met his future wife, Frances Peerboom. With the Korean War heating up, he enlisted in the Air Force in December 1951. He was assigned to FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY. He attended and excelled in electronics training and was subsequently asked to stay on as an instructor. While at FE Warren, he proposed to Fran by mailing her an engagement ring in a candy box. She accepted, so Frank took a 3-day pass and they were married on April 12, 1953 at St. Patrick's Church in Lead. Upon discharge in December 1955, they moved back to Lead where he once again was hired on at Homestake, remaining there until his retirement as the Electrical Department Head in 1991. As he had during his 37 years at Homestake, he continued to do electrical work around the community in the evenings and on weekends, eventually having worked on nearly every house in Lead. He renewed his electrical license for the last time at age 80.