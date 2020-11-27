WALL | Frank O. Anderson, 96, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.

Frank was born June 15, 1924, in Wall, the son of George and Nellie (Lanam) Anderson. He grew up northwest of Wall on the family farm. He attended elementary school at Cedar Butte Country School and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1942.

Following graduation, he worked on the family farm and was united in marriage to Bernice Sebade on May 11, 1946 in Wall. To this union were born four children, Gloria, Linda, Craig and Gwen. They made their home north of Wall on George Anderson's homestead. Later, they moved on the river breaks until Frank's father's death when they moved to a location northwest of Wall, where they raised their family.

Frank continued to farm along with his son Craig until 2013. He continued to live on the farm until January 2019 when he moved to the Primrose Retirement Community. In January 2020, Frank moved into Clarkson Health Care.

Frank's passion was farming, he also enjoyed wood working and made multiple pieces of furniture and cabinets. He enjoyed welding and could make or fix just about anything and enjoyed a game of pool with friends and family.