Frank O'Neill

Frank O'Neill

TERRY, Mont. | Frank Maurice O'Neill, 85, loving, devoted, faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2020, due to a heart attack.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Prairie County Fairgrounds. Graveside services accompanied by the local Military Honor Guard will follow at the Prairie County Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at stevensonandsons.com.

