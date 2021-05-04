RAPID CITY | Frank Page, 87, was born on January 31, 1934 and went to see our Heavenly Father on May 1, 2021.

Frank is survived by His Loving Wife Lois Odien Page, who he met in August of 1993 at the first ever Rapid City Cancer Relay for Life; his former wife, Caroline Page; his son, Dan Page; two daughters; two stepdaughters; eight brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a rancher in the Martin, SD area for many years where he was the Fire Chief for the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

In 1993, Frank was voted South Dakota's “Most Valuable Senior Athlete” earning many trophies and medals. In 1995 he moved to Lois Odien's home to assist with the Hermosa Hills Bed and Breakfast until 2000.

Frank volunteered for the Rapid City American Red Cross. He also was a volunteer for the Rapid City YMCA for many years up until the YMCA closed due to the COVID-19 in 2020.

Frank was active in the Hermosa United Church of Christ and served as Board President for one term. He also was a volunteer for the Hermosa Volunteer Fire Department.