ELKO, NV - Franki Lee Mayer, 73, died April 18th, 2022, in Twin Falls, ID. She was born February 18th, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Frank and Claire Mayer.
Franki was an artist. She was creative, imaginative, original, passionate, playful, funny, open-minded, sensitive, and observant. She also possessed some other qualities oftentimes associated with artists. At times, she had a loose grip on reality, a need to test and exceed boundaries, a willingness to challenge, a longing to explore, and no desire to compromise. She was a free spirit, a beautiful spirit, and a beautiful person whose struggles with mental health were often reflected in her paintings and poetry. Those who knew and loved Franki will remember how quick-witted and intelligent she was. She was a force to be reckoned with and accepted. Those in any room she entered were immediately aware of her powerful presence. She had the ability to captivate and fascinate.
Franki also loved. She loved the Black Hills and long drives in the Hills. She loved to swim, and she loved to dance. She loved making art. She loved her family and throughout her life reminded them to play. She is survived by her older sister Lynn Ashley, Voorheesville, NY; son, Todd Olmstead (Erica), Sacramento, CA; daughter, Leslie Olmstead, Spokane, WA; nephew Justin Carrier, Portland, OR; and four beautiful grandsons: Grayson, Connor, Cooper and Payden, all Olmsteads.
"Because I could not stop for Death, He kindly stopped for me; The carriage held but just ourselves and Immortality." ~ Emily Dickinson
It is with remembrance that we keep immortality.