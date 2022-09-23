Franki Lee Mayer

Franki was an artist. She was creative, imaginative, original, passionate, playful, funny, open-minded, sensitive, and observant. She also possessed some other qualities oftentimes associated with artists. At times, she had a loose grip on reality, a need to test and exceed boundaries, a willingness to challenge, a longing to explore, and no desire to compromise. She was a free spirit, a beautiful spirit, and a beautiful person whose struggles with mental health were often reflected in her paintings and poetry. Those who knew and loved Franki will remember how quick-witted and intelligent she was. She was a force to be reckoned with and accepted. Those in any room she entered were immediately aware of her powerful presence. She had the ability to captivate and fascinate.