Frankie Esquivel

NEWCASTLE, WY. - Frankie was born on October 4, 1931, in Edgemont, S.D., to Ascension and Eleonor Gallegos Esquivel. Raised in Belle Fourche, he joined the Army National Guard during the Korean War.

He married Phyllis "Sally" Jones on September 1, 1953. Together, they had four sons. Frankie worked in management in bentonite plants in Upton and Lovell, WY, before ultimately retiring to Upton. Frankie loved camping with his grandchildren each summer and was an avid gardener.

He is survived by his wife; his sons: Mickey (Carmen), Douglas Ray (Constance) and Mark Allan; daughter-in-law, Kim; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and sister, Theresa Davies.

He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Frank; daughter-in-law, Susan; parents; sisters; and brothers.

Funeral services will be May 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton, WY. Reception to follow at Sunset Amigos.