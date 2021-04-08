Frankie J. Shultz

RAPID CITY | Frankie Joan Shultz, 87, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Easter Monday, April 5, 2021.

She had a penchant for life, travel, snow skiing, tennis, fur coats and hats, Broadway plays, a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, espresso, and chocolate. She was born on June 16, 1933 in Wagner to Pansy and Charles Swett. She spent her childhood in Huron with her younger brother Rex. As a high school senior she met the love of her life, and lifelong best friend, Donald R. Shultz.

Frankie went on to the University of South Dakota and obtained her degree in Elementary Education. She and Don married in 1953 and moved to Rapid City in 1956, where Don began his law practice with Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun. She became the wonderful loving mother of three children: Jay, Joni, and Jan. Those beautiful years were spent making loving memories with friends and family. In her adventurous life, she instilled laughter in all with her engaging smile and quick wit. She was quick to include others and known for being profoundly warm and outgoing.

From the three J's came four grandchildren whom she adored and spoiled, John Jay "JJ" Shultz, Lauren (Shaun) Seiler, Donald Borchert, Caroline Chambers, and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Everly Seiler.