Frankilene H. Rowland

RAPID CITY | Frankilene Hope Rowland, 82, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at the Hospice House of Rapid City. Hope was born Dec. 8, 1937 in Walden, CO, to Cord and Nadine Waldron.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; her sister, Sue; and her brother, Mitch.

Hope is survived by her daughter, Geri Maines of Rapid City; her son, Mark of Yuma, AZ; her brother, Doug (Wilma) Waldron of Colorado; and her sister, Mickey (Perry) Causey of Utah.

Hope is also survived by her grandchildren, Zach (Carol) Maines, Megan (Cole) Silvers of Tennessee, Susan (Casey) Parsons of Minnesota, Jessa Rowland and Lance Gould of Rapid City; her great-grandchildren, Gabe and Amelia Parsons, Ellie and Parker Silvers, Chloe (Matt) Stager; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in Walden, CO, in May 2021.

The family of Hope Rowland wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and for the care she received at the Hospice House and to Osheim and Schmidt for their services.