RAPID CITY - Franklin Owen Simpson, 93, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was grateful to be able to spend his final years in his house, surrounded by his family while staying active and productive.

Franklin could often be found mowing, raking, and gardening up to his final weeks. Always a fan of sunshine, fresh air and beautiful views, Franklin's common winter refrain was, "I'm planning for spring."

He was born on September 9, 1929, in Ipswich, SD to Reverend John Franklin and Lovenah Simpson. Franklin's mother was born in a sod house on a homestead in the plains of South Dakota; Franklin would carry that pioneering spirit with him his entire life.

Franklin attended Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) where he met, as he would say, "A girl from Alabama". Doris Burns was the love of Franklins' life, and he married her on May 7, 1949. The happy couple would embark on a lifetime of adventures that would center around family, business and, above all else, "Going about and doing good".

In 1965, Franklin and Doris would establish Simpson's Printing. Their dedication to business would inspire a family love of entrepreneurship and decades of new ventures and growth. Real estate was always a favorite pursuit of Franklin - developing the 200 acres of the Fountain Springs Business Park, among other projects. He was also a founding partner of the local NBC affiliate, NewsCenter 1.

Franklin and Doris were a pioneering force in founding what would eventually become Fountain Springs Church. As Franklin further developed real estate and grew his businesses, he sought out opportunities to do good.

Franklin further served his community by representing his home in the SD Legislature - first elected to the SD House of Representatives in 1974 and then to the SD Senate in 1976. During Franklin's tenure, he served on the Appropriations Committee. He had a reputation in politics of being able to negotiate with an ideal combination of tact and toughness.

Franklin's bride, Doris, went home to the Lord after over 50 remarkable years of marriage. He would later marry Carol Fitzgerald in 2003, and they spent many happy years together.

The aspect of Franklin's life that would always make him beam with joy was his family. "I'm a rich man", he would say whenever he saw any of his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.

Franklin is survived by his five sons and daughters-in-law: Dan and Kathy, Paul and Terri, Mark and Kathy, Jim and Jayne, and Dave and Val. Along with his five boys, Franklin was blessed with 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of the life of Franklin Simpson will be held at Fountain Springs Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial established in Franklin's name benefiting the children's ministry at Fountain Springs Church. Please visit the online memorial for Franklin at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.