SPEARFISH - Franklin Robert Schmidt, 93 of Spearfish passed away on October 15, 2022 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center.

He was born August 6, 1929 in Webster, SD to Franklin and Elizabeth (Krause) Schmidt. He went to school in Webster, SD and lived in the area until he enlisted in the Army on May 3, 1951, where he earned a Occupation Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He moved to Spearfish, SD in 1962, and as resided in Spearfish until his death.

He is survived by his son, Kerry W. Schmidt; daughter, Kristi K. Schmidt; brother, Bob Schmidt; granddaughter, Darcy Bates; grandson, Dustin W. Schmidt; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Franklin and Elizabeth Schmidt; his sons: Kelly L. Schmidt and Kurtis G. Schmidt; and siblings: Arvin Schmidt, Harry Schmidt, Bernice Drake.

Graveside services will take place at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Army and the Spearfish Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.