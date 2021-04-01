Fred Langerman

HERMOSA | Fred L. Langerman, 66, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2021.

Fred was born on Nov. 13, 1954 to Margaret (Hannan) Langerman and Wilton "Cy" Langerman. He was educated in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School in 1974. He was employed as a carpenter his whole life, working for several different local contractors with a few periods spent in Idaho. He loved the Black Hills, with the opportunities it afforded, and moved west of Hermosa in 1976. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the hills and, in his younger years, the challenge of climbing the Needles.

Fred loved life. He had a big heart and was there when you needed him to be. He enjoyed people and had many friends who will miss him dearly.

He is survived by two brothers, Michael and Kristen of Hermosa and Blaine and Pamela of Mesa, AZ; sister, Cindy Bojack of Hermosa; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Cy; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Due to COVID concerns, no services are planned at this time, although family members will have a small private gathering for his celebration of life.