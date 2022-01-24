RAPID CITY | Fred Pudwill, 89 passed away on January 19th, 2022, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E Minnesota St, Rapid City, SD. Following the service, Fred will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, 400 S. Roosevelt St. in Pierre, SD. Pastor Chris Swarthout will preside and pallbearers will be George Sailer, Corey McGriff, Dylan Vanderlaan, Jeremiah Pudwill, Bruce Pudwill, Bryson Pudwill, and Andrew Pudwill. Honorary pall bearers are Landon Green, Bennett McGriff, Adelynne McGriff and Emersyn McGriff.

Fred was born Feb 8th 1932, in Hague, North Dakota, to John and Pauline (Berreth) Pudwill. Fred attended school until the 8th grade when he was needed to work on the family farm full time. He married Allegra (Rische) on June 29th, 1952. Together they had four children; Dean, Bruce, Bradley, and Dianne. Fred and Allegra moved the family to a farm north of Pierre SD in 1964 where they raised their family. Fred farmed and did construction work, including working on the Oahe Dam. Fred and Allegra were members of Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Allegra passed away in 1995, and in 2002 Fred retired and moved to Rapid City. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Being the hardworking man he was at heart, he always had to have his hands in some type of project.