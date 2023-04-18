BELLE FOURCHE - Fred R. Ager, 81, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Belle Fourche.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.
Black Hills Funeral Home
