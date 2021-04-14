Frederick I. Turpen

SALT LAKE CITY | Frederick Isaac Turpen, 55, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, with his wife and daughter at his side.

Fred was born Jan. 3, 1966, in Rapid City, SD, to Theodore and Mary Jane Turpen. He spent his childhood with his best friend, Peter Wouden, and graduated from Douglas High School in 1984. He went on to enlist in the Marine Corps in December of 1985 and was honorably discharged in 1991.

His first child Danietta Gayton was born in November of 1997.

Fred moved to Gillette, WY, in 2007 to become an electrician. He met his wife, Catherine Turpen, in the same year, and they were married in October of 2010. Together, Fred and Cathy moved to Rock Springs, WY. Fred spent the last 10 years happily married, seeing his kids and grandkids as often as he could, and working for Bridger Coal Company.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 17, at the old American Legion in Rock Springs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A second Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. If you would like to attend, the family asks that you wear casual dress and something blue.