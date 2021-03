BRANDON | Frederick Lewis Ledwell, 65, died March 4, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 18, at Heartland Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Blessed Redeemer Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at the Brandon Cemetery.