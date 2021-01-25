Fredrick 'Charlie' Farrar

RAPID CITY | Fredrick Charles "Charlie" Farrar, 80, passed away Jan. 22, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.

Charlie was born Nov. 27, 1940 to Fred and Evelyn Farrar in Rapid City. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1959, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from DePaul University in Chicago, IL.

Charlie met the love of his life, Carolyn Therese Herbert, in 1965. They wed June 24, 1967 and were blessed with four children: Jackie, Chris, Janine and CJ.

Charlie worked more than 20 years in the insurance industry, mostly for St. Paul Insurance Company in Chicago and then in Springfield, MA. He then moved his family back to Rapid City and started his own business, Farrar Outdoor Advertising, which he owned from 1983 to 1999.

Charlie was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world -- something he often mentioned. He was forever proud of his family and always tried his best to support them.

Charlie was also passionate about golf, basketball and football (in his younger days) and could often be found playing basketball or golfing when he wasn't at home.