Fredrick Dean Heathershaw

Fredrick Dean Heathershaw

RAPID CITY | Fredrick Dean Heathershaw was born on April 28, 1953 in Rapid City, SD to Charles and Verna (Pourier) Heathershaw. Fred made his last and final ride here on earth on January 24, 2022 at the Oglala Sioux Lakota Nursing Home in Rushville, NE.

Visitation Services: Visitation Services will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD with Rosary Services starting at 7:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Officiating: Fr. Ed Witt, S.J.

Burial Services: To be at a later date at the Heathershaw Family Ranch.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD

