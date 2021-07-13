Frieda E. Fenster

RAPID CITY | Frieda Elizabeth Fenster, 83, moved on to her heavenly home on July 8, 2021. She was born on July 17, 1937 to George and Gertrude Schumacher in Mitchell.

She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Dimock, SD. She grew up on the family farm, attended a country school and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She attended Concordia University, Seward, NE. It was here she met Verle Fenster on a blind date. They were married in 1957 and have spent the past 63 years together.

She taught parochial school in Sioux City, IA, Ralston, NE, and Rapid City. She resumed her education at BHSU and earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and Art in 1980.

Survivors include her husband, Verle Fenster of Rapid City; and her beloved children include Todd (Lana) of Rapid City, Tanya (Larry) Kincaid of Lone Tree, CO and Amy Fenster of Castle Pines, CO. Grandchildren include Brant (Sanet) Fenster, Tanner Fenster, Brooke (Mike) Lui, Zach (Ashley) Kincaid, Conner (fiancé Jennie Schurman) Kincaid, Avery Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Judy Hohn and Gloria Schumacher.