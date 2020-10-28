Gabriel 'Gabe' Blanford

Although TTD stripped him of many things, it did not strip his spirit for life. He enjoyed meeting new people and he was able to capture the heart of anyone who came in contact with him. He loved music, especially Dirty Paws by Of Monsters And Men, giving out fist bumps and hugs. Some of his favorite places to be were in the mountains of Wyoming, any river or body of water he could throw rocks into, and his backyard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and golf. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family.

In 2010, he was granted a wish by the Make A Wish Foundation of Nebraska to swim with the Dolphins at Discovery Cove in Florida. After he was diagnosed with TTD, he got to venture across the United States twice to Bethesda, MD, where he and his family took part in the study of his one-in-a-million disorder at the National Institutes of Health. The second trip to Maryland was extended, in thanks to so many supporters and donors, so he could travel to NYC and see the Statue of Liberty. Over the years, Gabe and his family made countless trips to Minneapolis, for advice, surgeries, and mobile equipment from the Shriners Hospital for Children. Although the majority of his travels were based around medical appointments, his family always found something new and fun to do wherever they were.