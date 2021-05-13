Gail N. McMachen

RAPID CITY | Gail Naomi (Gunderson) McMachen died peacefully on May 5, 2021 in Rapid City, SD at the age of 84.

With deep sadness, Randy, Tim, Steve and Jon McMachen announce the passing of our mother, Gail. She was born March 24, 1937 in rural Alvarado, Minnesota to Wilbert and Martha (Klegstad) Gunderson. Baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, she graduated from Warren High School in 1955 and went on to excel as an office worker until her marriage to Gary McMachen in September 1961.

She then decided to dedicate her life to being our wonderful mother, faithfully supporting our endeavors and the life paths we chose. Throughout her life she was our emotional and physical center. Her absence leaves a void impossible to fill.

Gail is survived by her four sons, Randall (Monique), Allen, TX, Timothy (Gina), Dayton, ME, Steven (Crystal), Rapid City, SD and Jonathan (Kara), Spearfish, SD; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her three siblings, Dona Diacono, Santa Barbara, CA, Susan Bolstad, Newfolden, MN and Rudolph Gunderson, Newfolden, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, Wilbert and Martha; and her grandparents, Willie and Nima Gunderson and Anders and Sophia Klegstad.