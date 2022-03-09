 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gale Richardson

MURDO - Gale Harry Richardson, 76, passed away at his ranch on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo with Rev. Ray Greenseth officiating with burial at the Murdo City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

