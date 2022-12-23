RAPID CITY - Gale Wesley "Wes" Peppers, 96, went to be with his Savior, on December 22, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City from complications due to a fall in November.

Wes was born near Groton, SD, April 30, 1926. The second eldest of five children of Gale Frances Peppers and Clara (Holmes) Peppers. He graduated from Britton High School, Huron College and earned his Master's Degree from SDSU in 1954.

Wes married Donna (Mowery) Peppers on December 3, 1955. Wes taught school in the Miller area until 1961. While teaching, he was also a coach, chorus, and band director.

Wes and Donna owned The Music Center in Huron from 1961 until 1994. Wes was the President of the Huron Chamber of Commerce, a member of the 1st United Methodist Church, Lions Club, and Masonic Lodge in Huron.

Upon retirement the couple moved to Rapid City. Wes was a lifelong tennis player, enjoyed gardening, tinkering on old cars, playing and listening to music. Wes enjoyed competing in the Black Hills Senior games; and often commented that he was the oldest in his division (90+ year old), and often brought home a ribbon "because no one else showed up!"

His love for music has continued from high school, college, and playing in Huron City band, over 20 years in the Merry Tuba Christmas, and over 14 years in the SD American Legion Band. Wes was a member of the 7th Calvary Drum and Bugle Corp and became the Director in 1999, and was the director for 23 years. Wes was also a board member of the Rapid City Concert Association for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Paula (Mark) Stotz; grandchildren: Levi Stotz, and Shelby (Spencer) Nesci; he is survived by his sister, Marilyn Michaels of Stillwater, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Jean Dietrich, and brothers: Norman and Gerald Peppers.

A memorial service will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

A private family burial will take place at Restlawn Cemetery, Huron, SD.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Memory of Wes Peppers to: The Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation, www.rls./donate.