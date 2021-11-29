 Skip to main content
Gary Alan Greenwalt

IOWA CITY | Gary Alan Greenwalt, 71, died peacefully Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Graveside committal with Military Honors will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Center.

Survivors include his wife Donna, and their daughter, Christine (Joseph) Hillberry of Iowa City and their children, Timothy and Katelynn.

