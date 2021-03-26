RICHMOND, Va. | Gary C. Stadig, a former resident of Rapid City, SD, and graduate of Rapid City Central High School, Class of '68, passed away on March 11, 2021, in Richmond. He was 73.

Following graduation from high school, Gary attended Denver Bible College.

His primary career was that of building maintenance engineer in Minneapolis, with periods of construction work in South Dakota, California, and Texas.

Gary felt that his greatest life-time contribution was his last eight years leading young men with alcohol and drug addictions to Jesus. He served as a Sunday school teacher and counselor at Roloff Homes Ministry in Corpus Christi, TX.

Earlier in his career, Gary had served as a counselor at the Peniel Christian School for troubled young men and women in Spring Valley, WI.

Gary had battled metastatic prostate cancer for over a year prior.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy in Austin, MN, and Brent in Minneapolis. He is survived by three brothers, Everett in Denver, Lester (Carol) in Richmond, VA, and Dennis in Rapid City.