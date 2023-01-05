SIOUX FALLS - Gary Clark Ivers, 75, passed away December 29, 2022. He was born February 15, 1947, in Watauga, SD to Vernon and Gladyce (Skotvold) Ivers. The family moved to Belle Fourche, SD, where he graduated from high school in 1965.

Gary is survived by Nancy, his "rock" for the past 23 years; daughter, Bobbie Jo (Brian) Bogan; daughter-in-law, Holly Ivers; granddaughter, Britteny (Cody) Foster; grandsons: Bubba Ivers, James Bogan, Ben Bogan; great-grandchildren: Adley Ivers, Chloe and Chism Foster; brothers: Roger (Donna), Bob, Gordon (Jhane); sister-in-law, Pearl Ivers; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Gary was predeceased in death by his parents, son, Steven Roy, and brother, Kenneth.

Gary will be buried in Craig, CO alongside his son Steve. His faithful buddies, Cuddles and Curly, will be buried with him.

Memorials can be made in Gary's name to Sioux Falls Humane Society, Cancer Research, or any other organization of your choice.

A Funeral Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Craig, CO. Gary's full obituary can be found on www.heritagesfsd.com.