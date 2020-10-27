Gary Engel

Gary excelled at most things he took on. At 13 years old his friend, Al, taught Gary how to play cribbage. At the end of the evening, and because Al had lost so many games to a beginner, Al handed his cribbage board to Gary, telling Gary that he might as well keep it. Our family played many cribbage games with that board and everyone fought to be Dad's partner so they could be on the winning team. Gary enjoyed playing cards and playing recreational league basketball, softball, and volleyball into adulthood. The Red Garter volleyball team won several championships. These occasions oftentimes included his drink of choice — red beer. Gary and Vikki enjoyed hosting friends for their annual hot tub party in their younger days. Gary liked muscle cars and refused to sell his '69 SS Chevelle even to the random admirers who saw it from the interstate and found their way to the house to inquire if it was for sale. His children will see that the Chevelle is restored in his honor.