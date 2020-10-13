Gary Hettich

RAPID CITY | On Nov. 3, 1967 a precious gift was given to Dennis and Linda (McCabe) Hettich, his name was Gary. Gary lived his early life in Edgemont. He later moved to Rapid City and was very active in the Special Olympics, where he played basketball, softball and performed in the swimming competitions.

In 2007, Gary was married to Kimberly Flowers. Due to health issues in July 2020, Gary moved into the home of Jennifer Lindbloom and her son, Conner, where he was very happy until he was called home on Oct. 11, 2020.

Gary was Rush Hockey's No. 1 fan and season ticket holder from the beginning. He loved all things sports and if you ever wanted to talk about NFL football, he was your man! He enjoyed his trips to NASCAR, NFL football games, MLB baseball games, and was a fan of WWE wrestling. Gary lived life to the fullest.

Gary was very outgoing, loving, and kind to all. He had a wonderful sense of humor and didn't go anywhere where he wasn't known. He gave great smiles and super tight hugs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Flowers; his parents, Dennis and Linda Hettich; his in-laws, Leland and Letta Flowers; special friends, Jennifer and Conner Lindbloom; and many other relatives.