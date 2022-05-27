STURGIS - Gary Keith Behrmann, 77, of Sturgis SD, died peacefully Friday, February 25th at the VA Community Living Hospice Center where he had been battling terminal cancer.

Gary was born in Lemmon, SD to Percy and Orphie (Kempton) Behrmann, and grew up in the Morristown, SD area. He graduated from Lemmon High School in 1962, and went on to earn degrees in both Auto Body Repair & Electrical Trades.

In 1965, Gary enlisted in the US Air Force to defend his country during the Vietnam conflict. During his service, he spent a year in Thailand as a reconnaissance airplane camera technician, and was honorably discharged in 1968 following the diagnosis of his father's illness. He returned to Morristown SD to run the family business.

On September 14, 1968, he married Marlys Lund. Together, they raised three children in Sturgis, SD and he worked as an Electrician for South Dakota Cement Plant until his retirement in 2002. Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bernie Behrmann. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter Michelle (Mark) Frommelt, Shorewood, MN; Todd Behrmann, Sturgis, SD; Bryce (Meghan) Behrmann, Rockford, MI.

Also blessed to share his life are grandchildren Ryan, Shawn, Megan, Aaron Frommelt, as well as Elliott and Ruth Behrmann.

Our deepest appreciation to the wonderful caregivers of the VA Hospice Center. Your kindness and compassion will not be forgotten.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. MT Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Morristown Cemetery with military honors afforded by the Smith-Lyman American Legion Post #279 of Thunder Hawk, SD.