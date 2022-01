Murdo SD| Gary Knispel, age 67, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home in Murdo.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am CST Wednesday, January 26, at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.

Following a luncheon, interment will be held at 1:15 p.m. CST at the White River Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.