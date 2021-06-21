Gary L. Crown

Gary wrote, arranged, and directed many Broadway musical shows such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, and Hello Dolly which were performed in Fort Carson, CO, and many other locations where the Army took his career. Gary is most proud of his own original musical arrangements that he directed for either his own bands or for other bands and choirs to perform.

Gary retired from the United States Army in 1991. Gary retired as Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Fort Shafter, HI. Upon his retirement Gary lived in Hawaii until he and Sue moved to Dallas, TX. While living in Texas, Gary provided musical lessons for students all around Mesquite, TX.

Gary returned to live in Rapid City in 2005, becoming an active member in the musical community in the Rapid City Area, writing original arrangements for bands, choirs and individuals. Gary was an active member of the New Horizons Band where he played clarinet and also guest conducted some of his original arrangements. Gary, until his health no longer allowed him, directed the South Dakota American Legion Band.

Gary had such a wonderful gift for music, all who have been musically associated with Gary, know how much he prepared and put his emotions into every performance that he has been a participant or director.