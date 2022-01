SPEARFISH | Gary L. Shepherd, 72, died Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Gary served in the U.S. Air Force and is the Retired Fire Chief for the Rapid City Fire Department.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Calvary Lutheran Church.

Burial with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

