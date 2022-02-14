Gary Lee Licking

He married Dana Labbe' in 1983, they lived their years together at the family ranch 11 miles west of Buffalo. Gary enjoyed the community he lived in, because of the people and the relationships he had there. The people of Harding County are hardworking, generous and enjoy helping each other out. All of these things are what Gary liked about his community. Even though Gary had the opportunity to move to Belle he chose to live at the ranch because of his love for the community and the land that was such a big part of him. Those of you who really knew Gary well, are aware of his reserved shy nature. He never tried in any way to attract attention to himself. We all at some point discuss how we want to be remembered and that is true of Gary. Attending memorial services for those in the community was something Gary did to show support and concern which was heartfelt. They always weighed heavily on his heart to the point that it was his determination that he has no memorial service himself. His desire was this; for those who knew him, they would take a moment and remember a happy memory they shared with him and then make an opportunity to do something nice and kind for someone else. That is how he wished to be remembered and it is our privilege to give this to him as our last expression of our love and respect.