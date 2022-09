PHILIP - Gary Nixon, age 76, of Philip, South Dakota, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his ranch northwest of Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at the American Legion Hall.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.