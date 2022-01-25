RAPID CITY | Gary Shepherd, 72, passed away 1/22/2022. Gary was born10/28/1949 in Rapid City., He married Susan McNeil on 11//29/1969. They lived in Minneapolis until January of 1972, when he entered the USAF and was stationed at EAFB until his discharge in 1976. Son, Bryan, was born 12/5/1972. He joined the RCFD 3/17/1976, retiring on 1/8/2008.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sue, his son Bryan (Neala),grandchildren Camden and Braxton all of Mt. Horeb, WI; brother Lee (Ann) Shepherd; sister-in-law Maria Roes Schreiner all of Rapid City; and nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, his mother, Arlene (Brammer) Shepherd, his father, Leonard Shepherd, step-mother Arlene (Reynolds) Shepherd, and his step brother, LeRoy Roes.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Calvary Lutheran Church with burial following at 1:30 PM at BH National Cemetery.

A memorial has been established.

