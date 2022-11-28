 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Symonds

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLE FOURCHE — Gavin Symonds, age 26 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home, following a life-long battle against Diabetes.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Gavin's funeral can be viewed live or afterwards, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

