RAPID CITY | Gehardt "Gay" Overby, 87, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at Monument Health Hospice House.

Gay was born July 14, 1933 on his parents' farm near Astoria, SD to Emil and Dora (Eggen) Overby. He was the middle son of three boys. He attended Fishlake Grade School and graduated from Astoria High School in 1951, where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball.

He married Marlys (Konold) on May, 9, 1952 and they farmed near Astoria, where three of their four daughters were born, Vicky, Terry, and DeAnna. They moved to Rapid City in 1960, where he worked at the South Dakota State Cement Plant. In Rapid City, another daughter, Tammy, was born.

Gay had various jobs but ended up in construction and started his own business in 1974, Gaymar Homes. He built many “Farm Home” houses in the Black Hawk area around the "new" school.

Gay was a drummer in the band, “The Domino's”, for 14 years and spent many weekend nights playing at the city's "hotspots."

He retired from construction in 1983, and managed some mobile home parks, and just recently retired from Rapid Chevy as their courtesy driver.