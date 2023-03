RAPID CITY, SD - Gene Drewitz, age 58, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 11, at the Community Center in Wall.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Community Center.

Private family interment will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.