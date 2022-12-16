RAPID CITY - Our beloved Gene Farrens, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital following a short illness. He was born February 9, 1948 in Clarinda, IA to Kenneth and Faye Farrens, where he joined his older brother, Wayne in their home in Bedford, IA.

Gene's family later moved to Cheyenne, WY where Gene attended grade school before moving again to Hot Springs, SD. He graduated from high school in 1966, briefly attended University of SD, and then was drafted into the military in 1967.

He was inducted into the US Navy and Gene volunteered for submarine service. Once he completed submarine school and nuclear missile training, he was assigned to the USS George C. Marshall Nuclear Submarine in Groton, CT. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1971 as a Torpedo Mate - TM2(SS).

He then used the GI Bill to help finance his secondary education at Black Hills State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1975. He initially worked in manufactured home sales, learned financing skills and eventually ended up working for GreenTree Financing, moving to multiple locations over the years in middle management. Later, he was promoted to Vice President in January 1996.

He eventually retired and took a few years off before going back to work for GreenTree and eventually retired again in 2010. Gene served on the Black Hills State University Foundation Board for several years as well as the Rapid City Regional Hospital Board.

Gene married Vicki Suurmeyer on September 13, 2003 in Rapid City. They lived in Seattle until his retirement in 2010. Following his retirement, he and Vicki moved back to Rapid City.

Gene enjoyed golfing, playing board games with friends and playing Pinochle & Pitch with "his guys". Gene absolutely loved watching college basketball and NFL games and was also in a fantasy football league.

Gene is survived by his wife, Vicki; his mother, Faye Farrens, both of Rapid City; nephew, Adam Farrens, Gig Harbor, WA; niece, Katie Farrens, Sarasota, FL; and his sister-in-law, Ginger Farrens, West Richland, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth and brother, Wayne.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Arrowhead Country Club at 1:00 p.m Interment will be on Friday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors. A procession to the cemetery will leave from Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m.

In honor of Gene's love for dogs, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Please visit the online guestbook for Gene at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.