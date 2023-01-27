RAPID CITY - Gene H. Deck, 83, of Rapid City, entered eternal rest on January 15, 2023.

Gene was born on March 11, 1939, in Covington, KY to Walter C. Deck (Nov. 13, 1901-April 8, 1965) and Mary Jane Deckaddux (Aug. 16, 1917-April 9, 1995).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Carlene (Duwenhoegger) Deck; two daughters: Mary V. Hamilton (Jerry), and Gail G. Arnburg (Jeff); his brother, Randall K. Deck; grandchilden: Randall G. Deck (Maria); and four great-grandchildren: Jessica M. Valdez (Christian); and three great-grandchildren: Matthew C. Deck, AJ Arnburg, and Samantha Arnburg. And many other close family and friends.

He was preceded in the passing of his beloved son, Carl G. Deck (July 19, 1966 – Dec. 13, 2006). His parents and brother, Richard Deck.

Gene is a USAF Military Veteran of 22 years.

Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry A. Hamilton, Carl Joseph Duwenhoegger, Randall G. Deck and Peter Dowse.

Gene is a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8844.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with Vigil starting at 6:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, with full military honors by Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Please visit for details/contact: https://www.behrenswilson.com/obituaries/gene-h-deck/2270/.