Gene Kipp

  • Updated
  • 0
Gene Kipp

RAPID CITY - Gene Kipp, 79, Rapid City, SD passed away April 3, 2022.

He served in the United States Air Force. Celebration of Life Services will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church. Kirk Funeral Home

