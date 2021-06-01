HOT SPRINGS | George A. Davis was born to Roy and Florence (Linton) Davis on March 6, 1931, in Deadwood. He was the youngest in his family and joined a brother, Sam, and three sisters, Nellie (Parsons), Inez (Sharp) and Margaret (Kollmar). He grew up in Deadwood, Millboro, Igloo and Custer.

In 1966, he married the love of his life, Opal Clark. They lived in Custer and eventually bought their own place South of Argyle in Custer County. In addition to raising livestock, he worked on the railroad for many years, starting on the section crew in Custer and worked his way down the line retiring out of Edgemont.

He loved animals and always had some combination of horses, cows, chickens, pigs and lambs as well as dogs, cats, and even a raccoon. He could often be found out walking amongst the cattle, talking to them in his own special way. Some even answered back. He was a true cowboy and loved riding. He had one extra special horse, Wasaka, who he raised from a foal and had for 27 years. He liked to read the history of the country and remembered everything. And if he loved horses, he also loved horse power. The faster the better.