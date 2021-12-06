RAPID CITY | George Edward Martin, passed away on Tuesday November 30th in his home in Rapid City, SD. He was born on January 4, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas to George Martin and Wilma (Young) Martin. He grew up in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from Purrcell Catholic Boys High School in 1955. From there George joined the U.S Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB outside Rapid City with the dream of seeing the world. He did see Lowry AFB in Colorado and Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, then he met Marge Huether and married her on April 11th, 1959 in Rapid City. George started his law enforcement career as a Rapid City policeman but shortly thereafter, joined the South Dakota Highway Patrol until his retirement in 1984.

While on the South Dakota Highway Patrol, he was stationed in Elk Point, SD, Philip, SD and Rapid City. He retired in 1984 as an Administration Sargent. Not one to sit around, he was proud to work for Black Hills Ammunition until his forever retirement.

He served for 28 years on the board Black Hills Federal Credit Union and between Shot Shows for Black Hills Ammunition and the Credit Union, he was finally able to see the world, from Atlantic City to Jamaica, but his favorite European city was Vatican City, in Rome.

George was a lifelong devoted Catholic and was an active member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. He could brag he missed less than a handful of Sunday masses.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Marjorie Martin, daughters Carmen (Donnie) Fees, Patricia Ireland, Philip S.D. Deanna (Duane) Danko, Denver, CO and son Maury (Corrina) Martin, Billings MT. Sister Pam (Jim) Snell of Atlanta GA. Grandsons Adam Martin, Tyrell Fees, Zane Fees and granddaughter Dondee Fees as well as six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wilma Martin, his brothers Jim and Terry Martin and his sister Mary Fletcher and son-in-law, Chad Ireland.