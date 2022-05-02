RAPID CITY - George F. Drew, National Guard Colonel, retired, passed away on April 27, 2022, at Avantara Arrowhead Rehabilitation Center.

George was born in Chamberlain, SD on January 13, 1931, to Robert and Myrtle Drew. He had four sisters and one brother. George married the love of his life, Marlys Ann Leiferman on May 25, 1951, in Chamberlain, SD. He is survived by one sister, Nolaine Drew of Chamberlain, SD.

He is survived by his son Michael and wife Renee, of Carver MN; his son Robert and wife Lizabeth of Rapid City; his daughter Darla Drew Lerdal and husband Don Lerdal of Rapid City; his son Darren and wife Debra of Woodbury, MN. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

George joined the National Guard while still in high school. He was mobilized with the SDARNG and was active during the Korean War. George served as an enlisted member for eight years and for 30 years as a commissioned officer. During this time, he earned several ribbons, commendations, and medals.

He completed several military career courses at various military education installations. He was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS and spent two summers attending college and technical classes at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.

George was a member and employee of the Army National Guard for over 38 years. He was State Logistics Officer for the Army National Guard at the time of his retirement.

He was a life member and first Executive Director of the National Guard Association of SD. He was also a lifetime member of the National Guard Association US. He was a member of the American Legion and the National Rife Association.

George was an avid water skier and when not at work in the summer, he and his family would spend hours skimming the frigid lakes of the Black Hills. Pactola Lake was his favorite. Although George was proud of his military career, his first love was family. During time at the lake, he got the undivided attention of his children.

George and Marlys grew up during the Depression and the Dustbowl and knew what scarcity meant. They always had an extra bed or meal for any of the young people in need who visited their home.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marlys and his son, Robert Drew's twin, Joseph, who died shortly after birth.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 5th at 10:00am at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 12 Noon.

A reception at 1:00pm for family and friends will be held at the Dahl Arts Center on 6th Street in Rapid City.

Cards can be mailed to Darla Drew at 611 Circle Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in George Drew's name to the local Red Cross.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.