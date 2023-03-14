RAPID CITY - George Francis Dunham passed away quietly after a brief illness on March 12, 2023, and will join his beloved wife, Nancy on their next great adventure. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the final child of Clifford Oliver Dunham and Crescentia (Thurner) Dunham, all his siblings; Eunice (Arshem), Clifford J., Richard, Robert, Frederick, Jean (Serr) preceded George in death.

Growing up in Sioux Falls, George participated in the school chorus and YMCA swim team, but his true passion was playing football. On a small football scholarship to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, he earned his Mechanical Engineering degree and met the love of his life, Nancy Ward.

After Nancy's graduation in Electrical Engineering, the two began working for the architectural firm of Lucas, Craig and Whitwam, with offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. In 1960, George and Nancy decided to start their own consulting engineering firm, Dunham Associates in Rapid City which gradually expanded to offices in Bismarck, ND, Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN, Casper, WY, Reno NV, and Las Vegas, NV. George retired in 1999, but was a wealth of information and always ready to give advice.

The Dunhams were actively involved in the Rapid City community and local charities throughout their lives. They quietly provided significant financial support to many charities including the Rapid City Club for Boys, the YMCA, Rapid City Regional Health, United Way, and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Their support has changed lives in the Rapid City community, and they will be greatly missed.