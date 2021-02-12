George Giroux
BELLE FOURCHE | George Giroux, 80, died Feb. 12, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors, will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The funeral will be livestreamed on George's obituary page at the funeral home's website.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.