George Giroux

BELLE FOURCHE | George Giroux, 80, died Feb. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors, will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

The funeral will be livestreamed on George's obituary page at the funeral home's website.

